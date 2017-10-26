Sheffield landlord fined hundreds of pounds after pleading guilty to 13 property offences

A Sheffield landlord has been fined several hundred pounds, after he pleaded guilty to 13 separate property offences over two homes which had not been licensed or maintained correctly.

On Tuesday, October 26, Wasim Khan, of Dial Road, Firth Park, entered guilty pleas at Sheffield Magistrates' Court to a string of offences relating to one property on Club Garden Road in Sharrow and another in Bannerdale Road, Millhouses.

Sheffield City Council brought the action against Khan, who is the director of Hallam Hills Ltd.

Khan admitted to failing to license both of the properties in two separate counts, and entered guilty pleas for a further 11 counts of failing to comply with regulations in respect of homes in a multiple occupation.

Magistrates fined Khan £500 for the offences, which took place between January 24 and January 26 this year.

In addition to the fine, Khan was also ordered to pay £600 in costs as well as a £50 victim surcharge.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’re one of the leading authorities in this area and I will continue to fight for good quality, safe housing. This latest prosecution shows just how seriously the council takes this.

“We will continue to clamp down on bad practices. It is not right that some landlords put profit before tenant safety.”

Sheffield City Council regulates the private rented housing market in Sheffield and says it works to make sure tenants are safe and landlords are meeting their legal responsibilities.

Under Government legislation, all large houses in multiple occupation need to have a license issued by the local council.

A property is classed as a large house of multiple occupation if is at least three stories high with at least five tenants living there who all share bathroom facilities with other tenants.

Visit www.sheffield.gov.uk for information about tenant rights.

To report any concerns about private rented accommodation please contact the council’s private housing team on 0114 273 4680 or by emailingphs@sheffield.gov.uk