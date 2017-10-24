Sheffield man, 30, goes on trial accused of attempting to force girl into child prostitution

A 30-year-old man has gone on trial accused of attempting to force a child into prostitution in an offence alleged to have taken place in Sheffield city centre in 2005.

Jurors were sworn in at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon in the trial of Shane Whiteley, of Weakland Crescent, Hackenthorpe who is alleged to have forced a 17-year-old girl to try and sell her body on a pavement near to West Street between November 12 and November 15, 2005.

Opening the case, prosecutor, Peter Hampton, described Whiteley’s alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as a ‘young, vulnerable girl’ who suffers from learning difficulties.

He said that when the offence took place, Whiteley, then aged 18, asked to meet his victim under false pretenses, and it was only when she got into his car, with another, unknown male present, that he revealed the true reason behind the meeting.

Mr Hampton said: “She was told she was going to be taken to West Street because she was going to be prostituted.”

He continued: “She made it clear she did not want to carry out such acts, she said she wanted to go home.

“She was intimidated, she was threatened with violence unless she complied.

“He made her stand on a street corner, then aged 17, with learning difficulties.Mr Whiteley and the other man watched from the comfort of their car.”

Mr Hampton said ‘fortunately the girl was not approached,’ but told jurors that it was the Crown’s case that even though Whiteley’s attempt to prostitute the girl was not successful, he had still committed a crime.

The court heard how his alleged victim, now aged 29, reported the incident to police in 2005, but chose not to proceed with the complaint ‘through fear of Shane Whiteley and what the repercussions might be’.

Mr Hampton added: “In 2005, it seems the police were happy to write that off as what’s referred to as a ‘non-crime’.”

The girl reported the incident to the police again in 2015, when she successfully picked Whiteley out of a line-up, the court was told.

Whiteley denies one count of child prostitution.

The trial continues.