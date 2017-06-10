Sheffield man charged with arson over fires at hospital and university

A 39-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with arson after fires at a hospital and a university.

This follows fires breaking out at Royal Stoke University Hospital and Staffordshire University on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Ashcroft, 39, of Musgrave Crescent, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of committing arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the fires.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Fire broke out at the hospital’s main building at around 6pm.

"Patients had to be temporarily evacuated.

"Earlier in the evening, at around 4.45pm, fire broke out in toilets in the Beacon Building on Staffordshire University's College Road campus."

Detective Inspector Phil Bryan, of Staffordshire Police, said he wanted to reassure the community the incidents were not terrorism related.