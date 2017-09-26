Sheffield man hid heroin and crack cocaine in chocolate tub in garden

A Sheffield man who hid £20,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine in an empty chocolate tub in his garden has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Matthew Brereton, aged 31, of Edenhall Road, Arbourthorne, was found with a third of a kilo of the Class A drugs in an empty tub of Celebrations chocolates wrapped a black bin liner when police officers raided his home and searched his garden in January last year.

Drugs were hidden in a chocolate box

Bicarbonate of soda, a knife, scales and small plastic bags were also found in the tub.

Brereton was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Sergeant Lee Kaighin, who led the investigation, said: “The drugs and additional contents of the tub we recovered from Brereton’s back garden, including the bicarbonate of soda which is commonly used as a cutting agent with drugs, indicated the intent to deal and supply to individuals.

“Drugs cause misery and are a blight on our communities, and with Brereton now behind bars he will be unable to continue being a source of this destructive criminality.

Drugs found inside an empty box of chocolates

“I would encourage anyone who has concerns regarding suspected drugs activity in their area to please contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.