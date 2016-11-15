Sheffield MP Haigh seeks protection for free pensioner TV licences

A SOUTH YORKSHIRE MP wants to give legal protection to free TV licences for the over-75s.

Labour has pointed to figures suggesting that by 2021 the cost of giving older people free licences will equal the amount spent on BBC One.

The BBC agreed to take on the cost of free pensioner TV licences from the Government last year and it has been suggested the perk could be vulnerable as the broadcaster looks to make savings.

Labour has accused the Government of making the BBC do its “dirty work” by forcing the corporation to make what would be a massively unpopular decision.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh is seeking to give free TV licences for the over-75s legal protection by making a change to the Digital Economy Bill currently going through parliament.

She said: “The Tories made a promise to pensioners at the last election that ‘all their benefits, including TV licences would be maintained’ but now just eighteen months on from the election they are attempting to end this enormously popular entitlement by stealth.

“Not only are they treating our national broadcaster to aggressive, bully-boy tactics - forcing them to take on the cost of free TV licences when they know full well they will be unable to maintain the entitlement - but they are trying to get the BBC to take the backlash from disgruntled pensioners too.”

Ms Haigh, the Shadow Digital Economy Minister, added: “It is completely unprecedented for a Government to force an unaccountable body to take responsibility for their own welfare decisions. And it is utterly shameful to force the BBC to do their dirty work for them.”