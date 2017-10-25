Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara suspended as party investigates offensive comments

The Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara has been suspended from the Labour Party amid an investigation into offensive comments he reportedly made before his election.

Over the course of the last three days, numerous reports have emerged of sexist, homophobic and xenophobic posts the politician published on websites during his early 20s.

The 36-year-old has since apologised for some of the content, blaming it on a "lad culture" that "warped" his mindset.

But senior Labour MPs last night joined opposition members in calling for the whip to be withdrawn while the party looks into the allegations.

Mr O'Mara has been under fire since Monday when the Guido Fawkes website published examples of comments the MP wrote in the early 2000s in which he invited members of the pop group Girls Aloud to join him from an orgy.

In subsequent posts, he suggested Pop Idol’s 2003 victor Michelle McManus “only won because she was fat" and made homophobic comments about the singer Jamie Cullum.

Earlier this week a bar worker accused Mr O'Mara of using highly abusive language towards her just months before his election in June.



And in fresh revelations this morning, the politician has been accused of using sexist and misogynistic phrases such as "sexy little slags" in his reviews of music gigs.

A number of high profile politicians, including the Education Secretary Justine Greening and Lib Dem leader Vince Cable called for the Labour whip to be withdrawn while the reports are investigated.

Labour MPs Lisa Nandy and Lucy Powell also added their voices to these calls last night.

The party has now confirmed it will launch an investigation and it is understood that Mr O'Mara will be suspended while this is carried out.

Responding to the news, Mims Davies MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Women in Parliament, said: “Totally right that the whip has been suspended from Jared O'Mara for his vile homophobic and sexist comments - but why on earth has it taken so long?

“Jeremy Corbyn has for too long turned a blind eye to this kind of behaviour in the Labour Party. Unless you call it out, you're part of the problem.”

more to follow

Read more: The Yorkshire Post says: Jared O’Mara is betraying faith of Sheffield voters