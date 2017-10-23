Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara under fire again for homophobic comments made on Morrissey forum

Sheffield MP, Jared O'Mara, has been labelled an 'extreme homophobe' for posts he appears to have made on a Morrissey forum.

This comes just hours after Mr O'Mara apologised for saying fat girls do not deserve respect and that he wanted an orgy with Girls Aloud.

Pink News, a news site for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in the UK and worldwide, this afternoon described the Sheffield Hallam MP as an 'extreme homophobe' for comments he is believed to have made on a fansite for the singer, Morrissey.

The posts were reportedly made in 2002, and Pink News says they 'obtained evidence' of the string of homophobic comments through an anonymous account called 'Jared Leaks'.

Mr O'Mara, who sits on the Women and Equalities Select Committee, is believed to have made the comments in an argument with users on the site.

Using the screen name 'GingerJared,' Mr O'Mara allegedly wrote: “I find it funny how some homosexuals think they have the monopoly on being subject to abuse,they should try being Ginger( a red head for any charmingly naive cross-pond residents) AND Disabled!

“can you begin to imagine how shitty that can be? At least the powers that be acknowledge that homophobia’s a problem, they don’t give a toss about all the ginger abuse that goes off, which, despite many viewing it to be a pathetically melodramatic assertion, I’m adamant is a form of racism.”

Mr O'Mara, who unseated former Liberal Democrat from his Sheffield Hallam seat in June, also wrote: “Christ, you poofters think you’ve got it bad, My heart bleeds purple wee wee for you, it really does!”

And in an argument about whether Morrissey is gay, Mr O'Mara continued: “Just cos he writes about gayness and gay issues, doesn’t mean he drives up the Marmite motorway, or, for that matter, allows someone to drive up his.

“And just because I use euphamisms (sic) for anal love that can be interpreted as being derogotory by the self -righteous and the PC brigade DOES NOT mean I’m homophobic.”

He added: “You do mean ‘took it up the ass’ figuratively don’t you? I know there’s always been speculation over Moz’s sexuality,

“It’s just that I prefer to believe the David Bret advocated stance that sez Stevie took a vow of celibacy when the girl he fancied at college (I think her name was Anne Marie?, ‘Half a Person’ was about him chasing a look a like of her).died of cancer.

“And, no, before anyone accuses me of being a homophobe, I’m not. I just think that this story is much more poignantly romantic than fudge packing Jake or anyone else in a casual manner and I don’t want such a lovely vista to be spoilt.”

He also wrote: “Yeah, people think homophobia’s a problem… well this sites rife with HETEROPHOBIA!.”

Mr O'Mara's office has been contacted for comment on this matter.

Earlier this afternoon, Mr O'Mara posted an apology on his Twitter page, after facing criticism for other comments he made in 2002 on another online music forum, Consequence of Sound, in which he invited Girls Aloud to have sex with him, said that it would be 'quite funny' if jazz star Jamie Cullum was 'sodomised to death' and suggested that 'fatties' don't deserve respect.

He said: "I am deeply ashamed of the comments I made online, which have emerged today.

"I was wrong to make them; I understand why they are offensive and sincerely apologise for my use of such unacceptable language. I made the comments as a young man, at a particularly difficult time of my life, but that is no excuse.

"Misogyny is a deep problem in our society. Since making those comments 15-years-ago, I have learned about inequalities of power and how violent language perpetuates them. I continue to strive to be a better man and work where I can to confront misogyny, which is why I'm so proud to sit on the Women and Equalities Select Committee. I will continue to engage with, and crucially learn from, feminist and other equalities groups so as an MP I can do whatever I can to tackle misogyny."