Sheffield murder victim named by police

A man stabbed to death in Sheffield has been officially named today by South Yorkshire Police.

Sami Khaled Saif Al-Sarsoori, aged 31, was attacked in Wensley Street, Firth Park, just after midnight on Saturday into Sunday.

A police cordon was put in place in Wensley Street, Firth Park, following a fatal stabbing

He was found with multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Khalid Mokadeh, 21, of The Oval, Firth Park, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today accused of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

Detectives investigating the death have released a photograph of the murder victim today.

They are urging anyone with information about the killing to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "If you witnessed the incident, or have any have any information that may be able to assist with our investigation, please report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.