Sheffield pensioner punched in face during park robbery

A pensioner was punched in the face by robbers in a Sheffield park.

The 70-year-old man was approached in the Manor Park area of the city by two men on at 11.40pm on Friday, September 16.

They asked the elderly man for money before punching him and knocking him to the ground, between Manor Park Centre and Harborough Avenue.

Police said the robbers stole his wallet after assaulting him again.

They left in the direction of Manor Park Centre.

Both men are described as being in their early 30s, white and about 5ft 10ins.

One of them is believed to have been wearing a white top, and the other a black T-shirt with a motif on the front.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1509 of 16 September 2016.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.