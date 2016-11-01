Sheffield police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a ‘suspicious’ house fire in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the house in Page Hall Road on Sunday evening.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 9pm and the fire was put out a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police today said nobody was injured but extensive damage was caused to the house.

A spokesman said: “We are treating the fire as suspicious and would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Page Hall area at around that time.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 1459 of 30 October 2016.”

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.