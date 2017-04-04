Sheffield rugby coach appears in court charged with child sex offences

A youth rugby coach from Sheffield has appeared in court charged with sex offences against young boys.

David Simmons, aged 26, of Greystones Road, Hunters Bar, is accused of 13 counts of observing a person doing a private act, one charge of inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, four counts of sexually assaulting a boy under 13, three charge of sexual assault on a male and three charges of making indecent photos.

Simmons has been charged under the Metropolitan Police's Operation Fitzrovia which is probing alleged sexual offences and child exploitation.

The charges relate to offences which are said to have occurred between July 2014 and September 2015.

He was bailed and will appear at Southwark Crown Court for a plea hearing later this month.

More from The Star

Exclusive: First look inside Sheffield's new city centre cinema ahead of opening this month

Hen party in limbo after holiday company cancels accommodation at last minute

Woman reportedly raped in broad daylight in busy South Yorkshire town centre

Teenage girl seriously injured in Sheffield crash

Popular South Yorkshire teacher, 40, becomes one of the youngest people to die from dementia

{http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-wednesday/sheffield-wednesday-carlos-carvalhal-explains-the-reason-for-the-owls-style-change-1-8473756

{http://www.thestar.co.uk/sheffield-wednesday-fixtures-results|Get all the latest Owls stats|click here}

Get all the latest Baldes stats