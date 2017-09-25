Sheffield's Olympic golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill has second child

Have your say

Former Olympic golden girl Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has given birth to her second child.

The Sheffield athlete announced on social media site Instagram that baby girl Olivia arrived on Saturday night.

She told her thousands of followers "We are all in love with her" alongside a black and white picture showing three-year-old son Reggie touching the hand of his baby sister.

Ennis-Hill won heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympics and silver in Rio four years later.

Following her retirement from athletics last year, she was made a dame in the New Year Honours list.

She married her long-term partner Andy Hill in a ceremony at Hathersage, Derbyshire, in May 2013.