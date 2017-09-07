Sheffield's top 10 best restaurants - according to Trip Advisor

There are hundreds of restaurants and places to eat in Sheffield - but which are the very best?

Well, according to travel and eating out reviews website Trip Advisor - these are the city's top ten places to eat - and we're counting them down from number 10 to number one.

Do you agree with the results?

10. VeroGusto, Norfolk Row

This Italian and Mediterranean is described as "warm and friendly" with "superb food" and one reviewer rated it as "a diamond find."

9. Piccolos, Convent Walk

Another Italian restaurant, Piccolos prides itself on pizza and pasta. One reviewer wrote: "Great service , excellent food , been several times and never been disappointed."

8. Otto's, Sharrow Vale Road

Otto's offers up "Moroccan food to die for," according to one poster on Trip Advisor. "Amazing," "outstanding" and "brilliant" were among other words of praise.

7. Trippets Lounge Bar, Trippet Lane

The British wine bar has received 80% of excelllent reviews on the site and is "stylish, warm and friendly, with a great atmosphere," according to one reviewer.

6. Vito's Italian, South Road, Walkley

Yet another Italian to make the list, diners heaped praise on the restaurant calling it "perfect and amazing" and with "excellent service and exceptional cuisine."

5. Marco At Milano, Archer Road, Millhouses

Seems that Sheffielders love Italian and one visitor wrote on Trip Advisor: "Excellent food, fantastic service and great ambience. Recommended for that special occasion or treat."

4. Kias Pastaria, Abbeydale Road

"The best new restaurant around," according to one poster, describing the Italian and Mediterranean eatery. "The best Italian in Sheffield," added another.

3. The Hidden Gem, Ringinglow Road

"Yummy!" and serving up "the best sandwich in Sheffield," according to one writer. The cafe particularly won praise among diners for its breakfasts.

2. Rafters, Oakbrook Road

This European restaurant was described as "fancy" and clocked up 82% of "excellent" reviews. "The food was faultless," added one diner and another dubbed it "divine."

1. The Rhubarb Shed Cafe, Manor Castle

Top spot in the rundown went to this small cafe which was praised for its sandwiches, cakes and sausage rolls - among other things. "A great place to have a tasty snack with the family," was the verdict of one reviewer, while another praised the "great service, friendly staff and value for money." Another added: "Food was excellent - would definitely recommend."