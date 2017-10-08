Sheffield school burglaries prompt patrols

AT LEAST 10 schools have been broken into across Sheffield in two weeks – prompting police chiefs to order extra patrols.

Eight burglaries have been reported in the south east of the city over the last two weeks – with Arbourthorne Community Primary School the latest target.

Police said the intruder alarm sounded but the burglar or gang responsible managed to search the school office before fleeing in the early hours of Friday.

Mosborough Primary School was targeted the night before after an intruder smashed a window to force entry.

The six other break-ins under investigation by Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team occurred at Birley Spa Community Primary School, Birley Academy and Birley Primary Academy School, Birley; Westfield School, Westfield; Handsworth Grange Community Sports College School, Handsworth; and St John Fisher Catholic Primary School, Hackenthorpe.

Officers are looking for links between the burglaries and a number of other break-ins reported in nearby Wales, Aston, Heeley, Stradbroke and Eckington.

A touch screen monitor was stolen from St John Fisher and cash and collection boxes were taken during the break-in at Westfield School in the early hours of September 28,

Insp Jason Booth said: “These crimes impact on what is a valuable community resource and causes a significant impact on children’s education as well as the financial loss to the schools of valuable equipment. “