Sheffield street closed as wartime bomb discovered

A street in Sheffield city centre has been closed this morning after workmen discovered a device, believed to be from World War Two.

It was discovered during building works at around 9.30am this morning (Monday).

Police were called who secured the site and are now liaising with the military EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said that Matilda Street and a number of surrounding roads have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Motorists are advised that there will be traffic disruption over the next few hours and should plan alternative routes where possible.