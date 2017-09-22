Sheffield student returns to university after learning to walk and talk again following horror car smash

A Sheffield student who had to learn how to walk and talk again after nearly losing his life in a horror car smash has finally returned to university.

Scott Remmer was in a coma for two months after suffering serious head injuries in a horrific road smash just minutes from his South Yorkshire home.

Scott in hospital with his girlfriend Fern.

There were fears the 22-year-old may not pull through but he has stunned medics and made a remarkable recovery, allowing him to return to his English Language degree course at Sheffield Hallam University.

And now the accident and the dramatic attempts by doctors and paramedics to save Scott’s life will feature in Monday night’s episode of Helicopter ER, the UKTV series which follows the work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Scott suffered multiple bleeds on the brain as well as a serious leg injury and was placed in a medically induced coma at the scene of the accident on Penistone Road, Kirkburton before being airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary.

After three months in hospital, during which he had major brain and orthopaedic surgery, Scott was transferred to the neurological rehabilitation unit at Kendray Hospital, Barnsley, near his home in Shelley.

Scott is back at university following his 18 month recovery. he is pictured here with his mum Kate.

During six months of intensive therapy Scott had to learn how to walk and talk again and how to feed and dress himself.

Devastated family and friends began fundraising to thank Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

This was the second time the rapid response emergency service has airlifted a member of the Remmer family, with Scott’s brother Luke also needing the iconic yellow helicopter after a motor-cross accident in 2014.

Grateful Mum Kate, a medical secretary at Shepley GP Practice, said: “Without the air ambulance Scott would not have survived.

"It is that simple. They are an amazing charity and we really wanted to raise £12,000 – the cost of keeping them flying for a day.

“It also gave us a focus during what was a very difficult time and we have just been so touched by how much support we have had.”

More than 20 family and friends, including Scott’s girlfriend Fern Hopkins, took part in the York 10K. His close friends Lewis Reynolds and Ian Walker, of rising Huddersfield band LewRey, also wrote and recorded a song dedicated to him called ‘Til You Come Home’.

All profits from the single, which is available on iTunes to download, are going to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Scott has now recovered enough to start the final year of his English Language degree course at Sheffield Hallam University.

The aspiring teacher said: “I was only a couple of modules and my dissertation away from completing my degree when I had the accident so I really wanted to go back and finish it.

“It’s been hard. I had to learn to walk and talk again and a stutter that I had as a child has come back but I’ve had so much support and I’m just very lucky to be alive.”

Scott’s dramatic roadside treatment and recovery can be seen on Helicopter ER at 9pm on Monday, September 25, on Really.