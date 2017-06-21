Sheffield tower blocks will get sprinkler systems

A YORKSHIRE council has agreed to fit sprinkler systems inside all its 24 residential tower blocks, a week after the Grenfell Tower disaster in London which left at least 79 people dead.

Officials in Sheffield began discussions with residents yesterday on how the devices would be installed.

The council said it had planned to review its policy on sprinklers later this year but had decided to bring the decision forward.

The announcement came as a senior firefighter called for “decisive action” to fit sprinklers in all high-rise buildings.

Dave Curry, chief officer for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, said sprinklers were a “proven” way to prevent the spread of fire in buildings and could “drastically reduce the threat to life”.

Mr Curry said a blaze inside Shirley Towers in Southampton in 2010, in which two firefighters died, led the coroner to call for the retrospective fitting of sprinklers to be considered.

Meanwhile, it emerged last night that despite the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the advice to tower block residents was still to stay inside in the event of a fire.

Bradford’s Incommunities housing association, which manages 30 tower blocks formerly owned by the city council, said a meeting with fire officers had been scheduled for today.

The association’s chief executive, Geraldine Howley, said: “Everything we do is guided by the fire service. They are the experts.”

She said its “stay put” policy was instituted on the advice of fire officers, and added: “We will be doing a review of our policy and that will include the option to install sprinkler systems.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “If everything is as it should be with a building, then the policy for high rise blocks is to stay put.”

He said the alternative was risked residents on stairwells moving towards the seat of the fire.

Leeds Council, which has around 100 tower blocks given over to social housing, said it was in the process of fitting sprinklers to properties reserved for older residents, with eight completed or planned and more expected to follow.

Coun Debra Coupar, executive member for communities, called for a national policy on sprinklers. She said: “We believe there now needs to be urgent consideration by national government of the need to retrofit sprinklers in all multi storey blocks. This should not be subject to a postcode lottery but based on sound evidence.”

Current government advice is to “consider” fitting sprinklers to tower blocks over 30m high.