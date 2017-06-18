Sheffield train passengers being affected by day-long engineering works

Train passengers travelling on a number of lines leaving Sheffield and Rotherham are being affected by day-long engineering works.

Network Rail are carrying out engineering work between Meadowhall and Rotherham / Barnsley, closing some lines.

The following train services are affected:

Northern Services:

- Northern services between Sheffield and Bridlington/Hull will be amended to start and terminate at Meadowhall, not calling at Sheffield.

- Buses have been organised to run between Sheffield and Meadowhall to help you complete your journey.

- Trains between Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe, and between Sheffield and Doncaster will not call at Meadowhall.

- Buses have been organised to run between Sheffield and Rotherham Central to help you complete your journey.

- Trains between Sheffield and Leeds / Huddersfield via Barnsley will be amended to start and terminate at Barnsley, not calling at stations towards Sheffield.

- Buses have been organised to run between Barnsley and Sheffield to help you complete your journey.

- Trains between Nottingham and Leeds via Sheffield will be amended to run between Barnsley and Leeds, and between Nottingham and Sheffield. Buses will run between Sheffield and Barnsley to help you complete your journey.

TransPennine Express:

- TransPennine Express services between Manchester Airport and Cleethorpes will not call at Meadowhall. Customers wanting to travel to Meadowhall should travel change at Sheffield for Tram services to the station, however a separate ticket will be required to travel on these services.