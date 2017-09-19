Sheffield Wednesday: Club announce increase in stadium capacity ahead of Steel City derby

Sheffield Wednesday has announced an increase in stadium capacity for this week's Steel City derby.

The club revealed last season they had to reduce Hillsborough's capacity to 33,800 on safety grounds on the advice of the Safety Advisory Group,

But the Owls announced today that they have been given the green light to increase the capacity by more than a thousand to 34,854.

A club spokesman said: "Working in tandem with Sheffield City Council and the Safety Advisory Group, we are pleased to say that the capacity Hillsborough has significantly increased.

"The club has taken on board the requests to all parties that sit on the SAG and together we have facilitated the necessary improvements around the ground.

"Consequently, capacity has increased from 33,854 to 34,835 and there will be further progress on the Kop and North Stand moving forward.

"We are hopeful of regaining our full capacity in time and we will work hand in hand with the respective authorities to achieve this.