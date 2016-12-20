Shelf death crash man named

A man who died after his car crashed into a house in Shelf last week has been named.

Antony Rogivska, 29, from Bradford, died after the red Seat Ibiza he was driving crashed into a house at the junction of Cooper Lane and Carr House Road at around 8.40pm last Wednesday.

A passing bus then crashed into the vehicle. Mr Rogivska died a short time later and a post mortem carried out last Friday determined the cause of the death as chest injuries.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesperson said the IPCC understands that prior to the incident a West Yorkshire Police officer driving an unmarked police vehicle, had attempted to stop Mr Rogivska.

Investigators were sent to the scene and attended post incident procedures. They have since carried out house to house enquires in the area and are in the process of recovering any CCTV footage.

Both vehicles involved have been recovered and will undergo testing as part of the independent investigation.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Rogivska’s family at this difficult time.

“The IPCC investigation is already making good progress, with evidence now being gathered to give us a clear picture of the circumstances that led to his death. I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward as soon as possible.”

The IPCC is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators via phone 0800 092 2434 or email shelf@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk