Sherriff puts PM on the spot over future of A&E after “scaremongering” claim

THERESA MAY has been challenged to promise accident and emergency departments in West Yorkshire are safe after she dismissed concerns over their future as “scaremongering” during the general election campaign.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, re-elected Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff warned 430,000 people could be left without ready access to a comprehensive accident and emergency unit if changes to services in Dewsbury and Huddersfield go-ahead.

Ms Sherriff’s letter says: “To put it plainly, your comments have caused consternation amoing residents in my constituency and across Kirklees.

“I and many local people have been shocked by your dismissal of the serious situation faced by NHS services here in Kirklees.

The letter continues: “In light of your comments, I would be grateful if you could clarify the situation facing Dewsbury District Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infimary.

“Can you confirm that full A&E services will be retained?”

The Prime Minister was quizzed about local health services during a campaign rally at Thornhill cricket club on the last weekend before the election.

She said: “My understanding is that there is some scaremongering going on about what’s going to happen.”

The future of NHS services was a key issue in several West Yorkshire constituences at the election.