Shock and disgust in Hollywood - and Canada’s immigration website crashes

Celebrities reacted with a mixture of shock and disgust as results appeared to suggest Donald Trump was heading to the White House.

Among a string of famous names to take to Twitter was British comic James Corden, who wrote that he was experiencing “Brexit feelings”.

Singer Cher wrote that the “world will never be the same” in the event of a Trump victory, adding: “Sad for the young. Will never be more than the toilet.”

Lady Gaga called for hope, writing: “Say a prayer America.”

Another Brit, Lily Allen, tweeted that neighbouring Canada had “better build a wall”.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tweeted: “I truly cannot visualize the rambling, incoherent creature I saw at the debates now addressing the nation from the Oval Office.”

Actress Jessica Chastain wrote: “The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now?”

Ex-American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson said: “I have never been more nervous/scared in my life.”

Canada’s immigration website crashed and interest in moving to the country appeared to soar as election results pointed towards a possible win for Donald Trump.

Data from Google Trends suggested searches for “move to Canada” spiked significantly during the night as Trump victories unfolded in key battle states such as Florida and Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government’s Citizenship and Immigration website failed to load for a period, suggesting it was struggling with demand.

Canadians took to Twitter to comment on the night’s developments, with #MeanwhileInCanada soon trending in the country.

Caitlin Green tweeted: “If anyone needs me I’ll be drinking maple syrup until I pass out, while singing Oh Canada.”

Singer Marcio Novelli wrote: “Canada is the second largest country in the world with one-tenth of America’s population. We’ve got room.”

And in what many viewed as a reference to the Republican candidate, the official @Canada Twitter account posted: “In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow citizens.”

