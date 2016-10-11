Shortlisting complete for this year’s Yorkshire Business Awards

Shortlisting for this year’s Yorkshire Business Awards has taken place, with judges extremely impressed with the standard.

Judges from the main sponsors Leeds Beckett University, Rothschild, EY, Design Portfolio, Clarion, Yorkshire Bank, Henderson and Endless, as well as The Yorkshire Post spent several hours going through the submissions before coming up with a shortlist.

The Variety awards have raised more than £3m for disadvantaged children in Yorkshire since they were launched in 1986, helping to pay for 70 Sunshine coaches, 150 wheelchairs and 500 general appeals. This year’s event takes place at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds on Friday December 9.

Duncan Syers from Town Centre Securities and regional chairman for Variety said: “The Yorkshire Business Awards are a landmark event in the region’s business calendar. “The funds this event produces allow the charity to deliver genuinely life-changing services for children in desperate need.

“It also allows us to celebrate what’s great and good about Yorkshire’s businesses. Judging was hard this year but in the end the panel is satisfied with what we have to offer.”

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post said: “Judging was a tough process to go through and all of us were very impressed with the standard this year.

“The breadth of sectors covered and the levels of success seen in the entries showed how much there is to be positive about here in Yorkshire.

“I have heard the Yorkshire Business Awards called the ‘end of term party’ for the region’s business community but we should not forget their purpose, to raise money for one of the most vital children’s charities in the country.”

This year’s guest speaker is set to be announced shortly Tickets are available from http://www.yorkshirebusinessawards.org.