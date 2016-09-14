Significant devolution deals ‘must have elected mayors’

THE TREASURY has moved to quash suggestions that the Government may be ready to drop its demand that areas adopt elected mayors in return for more powers over their own affairs.

Theresa May’s apparent uncertainty over the merit of so-called metro-mayors had raised major questions over the drive to transfer powers from London to Yorkshire.

The suggestion had led to hopes that a major obstacle could be removed in the ongoing efforts find agreement between councils in West, North and East Yorkshire over how to wield devolved powers.

It had also triggered uncertainty over the Sheffield City Region devolution deal, agreed with previous chancellor George Osborne, which is due to involve a new mayor for the area being elected in May.

But the Government has now insisted that the Sheffield City Region deal will not be revisited and any future devolution agreements involving “significant” powers must involve the creation of elected mayors.

A Government spokesman said: “Ministers are as committed as ever to devolving far-reaching powers and almost £1 billion of additional funding for local people through the Sheffield City Region devolution deal.

“The terms of this deal were absolutely clear when it was signed almost a year ago, and work is underway to deliver this for the people of the Sheffield City Region so they can elect a powerful new mayor for their area in May 2017.

“The Government is absolutely committed to building a Northern Powerhouse, from investing in infrastructure to devolving significant powers and budgets to directly elected mayors, and we will push on with our plans to rebalance the economy so it works for everyone.”

Senior councillors and council officers have expressed frustration at the confusion over the Government’s approach to devolution since the handover from David Cameron to Mrs May.

There is also concern that the demands on Whitehall from Britain’s negotiations over its departure from the European Union could divert resources away from attempts to move powers to regions such as Yorkshire.

Council leaders agreed this week to take the next step in putting the Sheffield City Region deal into action.

The final decision to go-ahead is expected to be taken next month.