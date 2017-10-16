Signs of the times: Trove from golden age Britain’s railways to be auctioned

The ghosts of the golden age of British railways will go under the hammer with the sale of one of the most remarkable collections of railway heritage.

Hundreds of rare railway signs, including many from stations that disappeared in the 1960s and 1970s, are to be auctioned following the death of their owner.

Included is a sign from Dilton Marsh Halt in Wiltshire, the station whose threatened closure in 1969 prompted poet John Betjeman to pen his famous poem named after the station in its defence. The station survived the threat of closure but was renamed Dilton Marsh.

The sale includes over 250 signs and many other items from railways, London Underground and London Transport dating from the early years of the 20th century up to the 1970s.

A large proportion of the items come from railway stations that were closed during the ‘Beeching cuts’ of the 1960s, when a report by Dr Richard Beeching prompted a major reduction in Britain’s rail network.

Among the 14 lost railway stations whose signs are to be sold are East Brixton in London; St Anne’s Park in Bristol; Cameron Bridge in Fife; Blaenrhondda in South Wales; Lydd on Sea in Kent and North Tawton in Devon.

In addition, the sale, includes items of railway staff uniforms, badges, clocks, lamps, platform furniture, advertisements and other equipment.

The collection has come onto the market following the death of its owner, an elderly former railway worker from Wiltshire.

He is believed to have amassed the collection over six decades, storing most of the signs in the garage of his semi-detached house.

Principal auctioneer Richard Edmonds said: “This collection is mind-blowing. It’s the biggest of its kind I’ve ever seen.

“To put it into perspective, the most classic railway totem signs I’ve sold before at a single auction was two. Now I’ve got over 50 of them.

“What’s even more surprising is that the late collectors’ wife had no idea what he was doing. She called us in to review the small part of the collection he kept in their house. It wasn’t until we looked in their garage that we realised what she’d seen before was just the tip of a railway iceberg.

“We’ve already had lots of interest - and it’s still over a month to the auction. We’re expecting some individual signs to go for well into four figures.”

The railway heritage items will be auctioned on November 10 at Chippenham Auction Rooms, in Chippenham, Wiltshire.