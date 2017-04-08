Silent vigil in Bradford's City Park to remember Syrian chemical attack victims

A silent vigil is set to take place in a Bradford this afternoon in memory of the civilian victims of a deadly chemical attack in Syria.

The event, organised by the Syrian Association of Yorkshire, comes after widespread international condemnation of an attack by government forces loyal to President Bashar Assad.

At least 72 people, including 20 children, were killed during the regime's attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun earlier this week.

The organisers of today's vigil said: "This is not the first chemical weapon attack since Assad pretended to give up his chemical weapon. However, this is the deadliest and the first to use Sarin gas since 2013."

They will gather in City Park at 3pm today (Saturday) pay their respects to those killed in the attack.