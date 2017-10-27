Simon Cowell rushed to hospital after accident in his London home

X Factor boss Simon Cowell is currently in hospital after an accident in his London home this morning.

The Sun have reported that Cowell was stretchered out of his mansion in a neck brace after falling down the stairs.

According to the paper, he fainted and fell down the stairs while on his way to get a cup of hot milk.

He is now believed to be in a stable condition in hospital and is undergoing tests.

A source close to Cowell said: “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.

“An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides.”