Sir David Jason being guarded by security after 'credible threat' to TV legend is made

Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason is being 'guarded round the clock' by security after a 'credibly threat' was made against him.

The 77-year-old star has been assigned two minders, according to reports in The Sun.

Security vehicles have been tailing him on and off the set of BBC's Still Open All Hours, which is filmed in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

It is not yet known why the man made a threat to David Jason, but it is thought to have come from one rogue person.

Security is said to be 'extra tight' as patrols seal off the road with vans.

Sir David Jason stars as grocer Granville in Still Open All Hours, which returned to TV in 2013.