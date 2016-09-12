Sir Elton John announces performance at Leeds First Direct Arena

He lit up the stage during an electric performance on the opening night of Leeds’s First Direct Arena.

And three years on, music star Sir Elton John has announced he will return to the city’s venue for a second time.

Sir Elton, who released his 33rd studio album Wonderful Crazy Night this year, will perform at the First Direct Arena on June 8, 2017.

He will perform hits from the new album, as well as career classics, when he stops off in Leeds as part of a worldwide tour next year.

The 69-year-old has won a string of Grammy and Brit Awards, as well as an Oscar and a Tony Award.

Sir Elton wowed crowds in 2013 when he performed in front of a packed crowd on the opening night of Leeds’s First Direct Arena in September 2013.

Next year’s visit to the city will be the pop star’s twelfth, after he played a show for the first time in 1971 at Leeds University.

In a career spanning five decades, Sir Elton has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

Tickets for the show in Leeds next year will be on sale from Friday, September 16 at 10am.

Visit the First Direct Arena website to book.