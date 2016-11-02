Sirius secures £1bn of funding

Shares in Sirius Minerals​, which is planning to open a £10bn potash mine in North Yorkshire,​ ​fell​ 10 per cent on the news it has secured £1bn of funding.

​The shares fell as ​the group plans to raise £755m by ​issuing new shares and bonds​ that will be sold off for between 20​p​ and 30p - ​considerably below Wednesday's closing price of 33.25p.

​Sirius has already secured ​£245m from Australia’s richest woman, ​Gina Rinehart.

The new shares will be offered first to investors who already hold shares in the company.

Chief executive Chris Fraser said: “It's been a long journey to this point, and we still have some way to go, but I want to thank everyone who has supported the company in its efforts to reach this major milestone.

“Once we have received shareholder approval, we want to get on with the job of delivering this compelling value proposition, not only for our shareholders but also for the North Yorkshire community."

Northern Powerhouse Minister Andrew Percy MP said: “Today’s launch of Stage 1 financing for Sirius Minerals’ North Yorkshire polyhalite mining project is a very welcome sign of progress.

​"​This project has the potential to create over 1,000 jobs, boost growth and generate billions of pounds of exports for the Northern Powerhouse.

“We support their efforts to help make the north a world leader in the multi‐nutrient fertiliser industry.

“Already foreign direct investment projects are up nearly a quarter on the previous year and today’s announcement is another vote of confidence in the Northern Powerhouse.”

WH Ireland ​In Leeds ​was one of the ​c​o-​l​ead ​m​anagers​ on the funding.​