Sister inspired by the Brownlee brother do five triathlons for breat cancer Haven

Two sisters are emulating the Brownlee brothers to raise money for the Breast Cancer Haven and honour Grandma. Catherine Scott reports

Two sisters are are setting their sights on emulating their idols, the Brownlee Brothers, by becoming future triathlon champions, all whilst supporting the charity Breast Cancer Haven.

Nyah, 10, and Ciara eight, the ‘May Sisters’ as they are referred to by friends and family, have set themselves the ambitious target of completing five junior triathlons throughout 2017.

The girls are taking on this incredible challenge in support of their grandmother, who has twice been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She was diagnosed twice with breast cancer and she turns out to be the strongest person we both know,” says the girls.

“Our Grandma has always looked on the positive side despite having this cancer and she is our “Hero” so in 2017 the #TheMaysisters will be raising as much money as possible by doing five triathlons and also some long distance bike rides. The pair have chosen to use this as an opportunity to raise money for Breast Cancer Haven, the charity which provides a free programme of care to anyone affected by breast cancer and has a centre in Leeds. This includes counselling, complementary therapies, emotional support and information to meet the physical and emotional needs of people affected by breast cancer.

Dad, Paul May, explained why the girls chose to support Breast Cancer Haven.

“The girls wanted to support a charity which helps people currently dealing with the impact of breast cancer, as they appreciate how vital additional support is at such a difficult time,” says Paul.

Nyah and Ciara, who live in Selby, aren’t taking training for such a demanding target easy, with 20-mile weekend bike rides (with a bacon butty stop off) and Thursday evening Triathlon Club being just part of an active lifestyle which the sisters enjoy.

Paul adds: “The girls love being active and love the outdoors which supports their big ambitions of one day competing in the Olympics.”

Nyah and Ciara have set up an online giving page, www.justgiving.com/paul-may13 where people can show their support.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by breast cancer, call Breast Cancer Haven Yorkshire on 0113 284 7829 or visit breastcancerhaven.org.uk.