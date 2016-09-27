Sites proposed for more than 3,000 new homes in north east Leeds

COUNCIL chiefs have launched a new six week public consultation on a revised long term housing masterplan for the outer north east area of Leeds.

Proposed sites to build more than 3,000 new homes in areas including Aberford and Wetherby by 2028 will be considered during the consultation, which will run until November 7.

Leeds City Council put alternative proposals forward after The University of Leeds announced last autumn it no longer wished to pursue plans to build up to 3,000 new homes on its 600-acre plot near Headley Hall between Bramham and Tadcaster, after a decision by its governing council.

The proposals include up to 1,850 homes on greenfield land at the Parlington Estate, Aberford, and up to 1,080 new homes by 2028 on greenfield land near the HM Young Offender Institution to the east of Wetherby.

Other proposed sites include 165 homes on land at Sandbeck Lane, Wetherby and 100 homes on land off Wetherby Road, Scarcroft Lodge, Scarcroft.

The consultation forms part of the city wide Site Allocations Plan (SAP) to guide future development across Leeds.

As part of the plan, all areas of the city have been earmarked to receive an allocation of the total net 66,000 new homes identified as being needed in Leeds by 2028.

Coun Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “We’d like as many people as possible and especially those living in the outer north east area to take a look at these revised options and let us know what they think.

“This is important as it will shape where new housing goes in this part of the city up to 2028, so we need to hear from as many people as we can in this consultation.”

The feedback and comments received in this new consultation will be considered by the Council’s development plan panel in December.

Public drop-in sessions on the proposals will take place from 2pm to 8pm at Wetherby Town Hall on Tuesday October 4 and from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday Octber 20 at the John Riley Centre in Barwick-In-Elmet.

The information is also available at Wetherby, Boston Spa and Garforth libraries as well as at Wetherby and Garforth One Stop Centres and Leeds City Council’s Leonardo Building reception in the city centre.

The prposed sites can be can be seen at www.leeds.gov.uk/council/Pages/Site-Allocations-Plan-Revised-Publication-Draft-Outer-North-East.aspx