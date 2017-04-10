Six-foot snake found near Scarborough

A six-foot snake has been found in the woods near Scarborough.

The Boa Constrictor is believed to have been spotted by motorists on Swang Road, between Burniston and Suffield.

An eyewitness said: "Police were called to deal with a large snake. I saw two police vans and several police officers in attendance."

RSPCA inspector Little was on the scene on Saturday afternoon to collect the snake and ensure its safety.

The RSPCA tweeted this morning: "Inspector Little collected this 6ft Boa Constrictor #snake from woods near #Scarborough, it's thankfully now in a place of safety! 49"

Boa Constrictors are one of the largest snakes in the world, along with the Reticulated Python and Anaconda.

Boas are non-poisonous but just as deadly. They ambush their prey, which means that they will hide and wait for something to go by and then attack. They use their flicking tongue to pick up the scent.

Just as their name suggests, they will coil their bodies around the prey and with each breath of the prey they will constrict, or squeeze, their coils just a little tighter until the animal can no longer breath.

Their prey consists of birds, lizards, frogs and small mammals. Larger Boas will even eat monkeys, pigs or deer.