Six Leeds bonfires and fireworks displays

THE sky above Leeds is set to be lit up on Friday when six public bonfires and dazzling fireworks displays get underway.

Leeds City Council-organised public bonfires will be held on Friday November 4 at Roundhay Park, East End Park, Springhead Park in Rothwell, Woodhouse Moor, Middleton Park and Bramley Park.

A previous year's Bonfire Night at Roundhay Park. Picture by Simon Hulme

The biggest bonfire held in Leeds is at Roundhay Park, which traditionally attracts an estimated crowd of 70,000 people each year.

The bonfire on Soldiers Field at Roundhay Park is due to be lit at 7.30pm and will be followed by an impressive firework display from 8pm.

The Yorkshire Magical Lantern Festival is Sponsoring the Roundhay Park bonfire this year. The lantern festival team will be showcasing a spectacular Chinese Lantern Festival at the park from November 25 to January 2.

White Rose Shopping Centre is sponsoring this year’s bonfires at Middleton Park and Rothwell Springhead Park.

Bonfires at Middleton Park, Springhead Park, Bramley Park, East End Park and Woodhouse Moor, will be lit at 7pm.

Fireworks are due to start at those five bonfires at 7.30pm.

Visitors to each of the council’s bonfires are encouraged to leave their own fireworks and sparklers at home.

Steve Foster, general manager at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Middleton Park bonfire once again, as well as Rothwell Springhead Park for the first time; the events are always a magical start to the winter season.”

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said: “We are very proud to be able to offer once again six brilliant public bonfires across the city to mark Bonfire Night.

“All of our public bonfires offer a safe and fun environment that people of all ages can enjoy, and as always we would anyone who is wishing to attend to make sure they arrive early so they do not miss out on the festivities.”