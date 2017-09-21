Six-year-old child seriously injured in collision in Sheffield

Have your say

A boy, aged six, was seriously injured in a collision with a van in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the youngster was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Transit van in Aughton Crescent, Woodthorpe, at 5.05pm on Monday.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The van was travelling in the direction of Hastilar Road South at the time.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.