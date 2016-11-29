Skipton scoops the courtesy cup

SKIPTON has been named the most polite town in the UK.

The National Campaign for Courtesy chose the North Yorkshire market town for the honour after judges paid a visit.

All Skipton businesses can get a window sticker to show they are part of the success.

The trophy was presented to Mayor of Skipton Councillor Martin Emmerson at the Rendezvous Hotel whose owner Malcolm Weaving nominated the town.

John Stokes, from the National Campaign for Courtesy, said: “It gives me great pleasure on behalf of the National Campaign for Courtesy to present the Salop

Leisure trophy to the people of Skipton as we name it Top Town for Courtesy in Great Britain in recognition of its commitment to promoting courtesy throughout the local community.”