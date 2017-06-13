Sky Bet in deal with Yorkshire cricket club

Leeds-based Yorkshire County Cricket Club has announced that Sky Bet is to become an official betting and gaming partner.

The agreement, which was announced yesterday and will run for an initial three years, is set to build greater awareness of Sky Bet’s range of online and mobile betting services through engagement with the club’s supporter base and stakeholders.

Sky Bet will also benefit from a suite of assets including concerted branding, hospitality and match tickets, as well as a significant amount of digital advertising.

Andy Dawson, the club’s commercial director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sky Betting & Gaming to our portfolio of official partners.

“Sky Bet is one of the UK’s largest and most well-respected betting and gaming companies and their ability to innovate and push boundaries are important values we share.

“They are committed in helping us add to the matchday experience, whether watching at Headingley or following via other digital platforms.

Richard Flint, Sky Bet’s chief executive added: “Yorkshire has been our home ever since we were founded back in 2001 so we are thrilled to be backing our local team.

“It is an exciting time to get involved and we are looking forward to being part of Yorkshire’s continued success on and off the pitch.”