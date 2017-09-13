Sky champions female tech entrepreneurs

Sky has ​launch​ed a new Women in Technology Scholar Scheme ​that will offer​ three talented young women who wish to pursue a career in technology a £25,000 bursary, communications training and senior mentoring, as well as access to Sky’s expansive technology network.​

Under the year-long scheme​, each of the winners will be paired with high calibre mentors who will guide them through the​ ​scheme and support them as they develop their skills and pursu​e​ individual projects.

The Women in Technology Scholars scheme is the latest grass roots initiative ​launched by Sky ​to encourage more women to pursue careers in technology.

Research shows​ ​that women represent just under half of the UK’s workforce, but only one in every six of the​ ​STEM (​s​cience, technology, engineering and mathematics) ​​workforce are women.

A​ Sky Spokeswoman said: "As our ​s​cholars could be based anywhere in the UK or Ireland, they will also have access to our world-leading Technology and Digital Hub in Leeds, our start-of-the-art facilities in Osterley and our ​t​ech campus in Scotland.​"​

​Sky said that given the significant lack of gender diversity within the​ ​technology world, both this new scheme and Sky’s Get into Tech programme aim to provide​ ​a supportive environment in which women can learn and hone skills needed for a​ ​successful career in this field.

Sky’s Get into Tech initiative launched in March last year has helped over 100​ ​women with little or no previous technical experience to learn some of the skills necessary to

begin a career in software development.

​Sky's CEO ​Jeremy Darroch​ said:​ ​“This is all about giving young women with a passion for tech a real chance of reaching their​ ​full potential.

“There are too few women working in technology. This is a problem that needs resolving,​ ​and we’re fully committed to finding that resolution.

​"​Our Women in Technology Scholars​ ​scheme is a step in the right direction and I’m excited to see how it helps talented women​ ​develop their careers.”

Elaine Bucknor, ​d​irector for ​g​roup ​t​echnology ​s​trategy​, added: “Our hope is that​ ​the scholarships will make a real difference to the careers of these women​. It will give them

a chance to explore new avenues and build new skills.

​"​We will help deliver the right​ ​combination of support to ensure they are able to accelerate their careers. As technology​ ​continues to evolve and become an ever important part of our lives and our business, I’m​ ​proud that Sky are fully committed to challenging the status quo and helping to get more​ ​women into tech.”

Applications for the Women in Tech Scholars scheme are open to all women aged 18-25​ ​who demonstrate a passion for technology and a strong commitment to build a career in the​ ​media and entertainment industry.

Their interest can be across any field of technology, such as software development,​ ​broadcast engineering, AI and machine learning, robotics, digital, innovation, but should be relevant and relatable to Sky’s business.