Sky-gazers give date to enjoy brightest ‘supermoon’

Sky-gazers should pencil November 14 into the diary as the moon will come closer to Earth than at any time in almost 70 years.

The “supermoon” will appear up to one-third (30%) brighter and 14% bigger than an average full moon, according to Nasa.

The “undeniably beautiful” astronomical event will not come again until November 25, 2034, the space agency said.

The moon will appear largest when it begins to rise at around quarter to five in Britain as it will be nearer to the horizon.

Robin Scagell, vice-president of the Society for Popular Astronomy, said: “It will be above rooftops and trees and chimneys and always appears bigger that way because you’re comparing it to foreground objects.

“I’m always please for people to get their binoculars out and look up at the craters and the seas.”

The moon will only be a fraction smaller on November 15, Mr Scagell added.

When the moon is at “perigee”, its shortest distance from the Earth, it is 226,000 miles away and appears 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is at its furthermost point.

It will be the brightest and largest of three “supermoons” to occur in 2016.

The first came on October 16 with the third due on December 14.