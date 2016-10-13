Sky sales rise despite advertising dip

Sales at broadcaster Sky rose in the first quarter, despite a drop off in advertising linked to rivals cashing in on Euro 2016.

The group said that like-for-like sales rose 5 per cent in the period, driven by growth in Germany and Austria.

Chief executive Jeremy Darroch said: "I'm pleased with the start we have made to the year, with like-for-like revenue growth of over 5 per cent and more than 100,000 new customers joining Sky. We finished the quarter strongly after a slower start against the backdrop of the Rio Olympics and Uefa Euro 2016.

"We are on track financially in a year of investment on screen."

Advertising revenue dipped 3 per cent, with Sky flagging "a quiet quarter on screen and our competitors benefiting from Uefa Euro 2016 and the Paralympics".

UK revenues grew 5 per cent to £2.1bn and group sales were up 7 per cent to £3.1bn on a constant currency basis.