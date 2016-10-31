Skyscaper could be Leeds’s answer to Empire State Building

New York’s iconic Empire State Building has stood 102 storeys tall over the city and been admired by millions since it was famously erected in 1930.

And fresh plans have now been revealed for a new landmark skyscraper in Leeds, which would overtake Bridgewater Place as the city’s tallest building.

The Empire State Building, which is 102 storeys high. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew

The early proposals for the 40-storey tower, which would overlook Leeds’s First Direct Arena in Wade Lane, have been hailed by civic leaders as the city’s “own Empire State Building”.

Initial pre-application plans by Leeds-based Knightsbridge Capital were presented to councillors for the first time during the latest City Plans Panel meeting.

Leeds Civic Trust has welcomed the proposals and highlighted the potential for stunning views which the new landmark could provide.

Martin Hamilton, director designate of Leeds Civic Trust, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “The location of Leeds’s tallest building on relatively high ground would be a dramatic addition to the city centre skyline – it could become our own Empire State Building.

“But we must insist on a high quality building. Initial plans – using traditional materials – show real promise in this regard.”

He has urged the developer and Leeds City Council to work together to ensure the building is accessible to the public if the plans are finalised.

He added: “Our view is that in return for allowing a tall building in the city centre which will change our skyline for good, the residents of Leeds must gain something – a unique opportunity to view our city from 40 storeys up.”

The proposals seek to redevelop the vacant Hume House site in Wade Lane. They include up to 800 rooms for students, a cinema, dining area, lounge and gym.

Martin Hamilton, of Leeds Civic Trust.

The early plans also suggest the building would be clad in Yorkshire Gritstone.

The applicant is expected to return to the City Plans Panel at a future date with a formal planning application