Sleaze allegations will lead to clear out of sexual harassment, says Rudd

The wave of sleaze allegations sweeping Parliament will lead to a “clear-out” of sexual harassment at Westminster, Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said.

Ms Rudd insisted the end result of the spate of claims about inappropriate behaviour that has rocked politics will be positive.

The Home Secretary told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I think it is something that will take place in terms of clearing out Westminster of that sort of behaviour.

“And I think that Westminster afterwards, including the Government, will be better for it.

“When we are confident that men and women can work in a respectful environment and people who have been on the receiving end of abuse of power can come forward, that will be a positive thing.”