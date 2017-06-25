SLIDESHOW: Can the Total Warrior runners handle the heat at Leeds’ Bramham Park?

Thousands of dare devils tackled fire, ice, electricity and mud as Total Warrior returned to Leeds’ Bramham Park for the fourth year.

Some 7,000 runners took on 30 obstacles over a 12km course through the Bramham estate.

charlotte graham/guzelian

Competitors jumped fire, tackled cargo-net climbs, crawled under barbed wire, clambered over giant A-frames, plunged into 10 tonnes of ice cubes, and even faced electrocution before they got to enjoy a giant, 30-metre long water slide.

For the first time, children could also get a piece of the action with a 2km Junior Warrior course.

Images by Charlotte Graham of Guzelian.