Double Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox received the warmest of welcomes when she visited a Chapeltown youth project.

The sprinter and cyclist, who grew up in the area, was invited to visit the Prince Philip Centre by members of Chapeltown Junior Football Club.

Kadeena Cox meets young sports players at the Prince Philip Centre in Leeds.

She led a number of sports sessions with the CFYCD Chance, an organisation bringing together local sports and youth projects.

The world class athlete also talked to the children about overcoming illness, adversity and self-doubt.