Small grants scheme fueling projects across Harrogate

An injection of funding is fuelling voluntary projects across the district including efforts to fight health inequality among disabled people and securing equipment for a growing junior football team.

Harrogate Borough Council’s Small Grants Fund spread £30,452 between 13 groups this year, among them were bids from the Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre and Scotton Scorchers JFC.

Securing £2,000 for it’s ‘Cellar Project’, the living centre on Northwick Park Road will be establishing a new gym for it’s learning disabled clients.

Hadyn Moorby-Davies, CEO of Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre said: “There are huge health inequalities for people with learning disabilities, they often do not have the easy access to facilities. This can be because they cannot take a member of staff with them or they simply cannot afford to go to a gym.

“It is one of those things that can get compounded by age and can be a spiralling problem which has a firm place in the learning disabled community.

He added: “The aim is to get around 50 of our clients, or others from the area, building their confidence up and get them to the point they could even consider using mainstream facilities.”

Free weights, treadmill, rowing machine and more equipment will now be purchased to fill the new gym once renovations are completed.

The Scotton Scorchers JFC is made up of close to 140 players, with boys U6 to U11 and U6 to U16. It’s successful bid for £2,000 will enable it to buy new mini soccer goals, markers and corner flags.

Currently the team is in the process of applying to establish a new pitch for the team at Lingerfield Tip on Low Moor Lane and it is hoped the new equipment will soon have pride of place on the new field.

Scotton Scorchers JFC secretary Mike Collier said: “It makes such a big difference on being able to have access to this kind of equipment, you can end up spending thousands every year on balls and other bits.

“It will be so good to have both our new pitches and the equipment in place to get started with. With the money we are going to be able to buy mini soccer goal posts which can be adjusted to a range of sizes.

He added: “I think we have around 135 on the team and we’re continuing to grow, especially with all the new houses being built across the district.”

Bids were also awarded to groups in Ripon, Boroughbridge, Pateley Bridge and Follifoot.