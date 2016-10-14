Small world: Our village museum’s in a phone box

IT COULD just be the world’s smallest museum - a disused phone box telling the story of a Yorkshire village.

The cubicle attracttion includes etched glass, old photographs and information on the history of Warley, near Halifax.

The Warley village museum, near Halifax, is in an old phone box. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

Members of Warley Community Association restored the phone box and wanted to use it for something different, after researching the uses of other adopted boxes - including book exchanges and defibrillators.

They have now submitted an application for the museum to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chairman Eliana Bailey said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response. People thought it was amazing, when they saw inside they could not believe it.

“It’s so inspiring when people come to have a look.”

The Warley village museum, near Halifax, is in an old phone box. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

The work and planning was carried out by Mrs Bailey, her joiner husband Doug, and Warley artists Paul and Chris Czainski.

Colleague Kathryn Gallagher said: “We just started talking about what we could do with it and came up with the idea. I live two doors down from the museum and we’ve had so many people who just had to come and look at it.”

The theme is currently local history, but the group plans to make changes every three months.

There was even an official musuem opening by the Mayor of Calderdale.