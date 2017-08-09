Smaller farms ‘in danger of vanishing by 2050’

YORKSHIRE IS rapidly losing its network of smaller farms – with plots of fewer than 50 hectares on course to disappear almost entirely from the countryside by the middle of the century, according to a new report.

Overall, a fifth of English farms have disappeared in the past 10 years, but the rate is fastest among the smallest farms which have come under great strain from the competition posed by bigger commercial farms and the pressures of an increasingly global marketplace for their produce.

According to official government statistics, nationally almost a third of farms under 50 hectares disappeared between 2005 and 2015 – and the trend is particularly sharp in Yorkshire, where 58 per cent of small farms have been lost in the same period, from 15,392 small farms to 6,459 at the end of the decade.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) today publishes its Uncertain Harvest report to warn the Government that it must work out how any new funding models for British agriculture outside of the European Union can help farms of all sizes become economically and environmentally sustainable.

CPRE believes that a mix of farm sizes and enterprises is crucial to maintaining England’s world-renowned landscapes and diversity of food.

It maintains that as part of this mix, smaller farms are vital to the countryside as they sustain rural communities through jobs and protect distinctive local character, and in their diversity of approaches, they create greater diversity in food production and conservation, both of which shape rural heritage and rural economies.

But CPRE is warning that should the current decline of the small farm continue, farms under 50 hectares could all but disappear from the English countryside by 2050. Graeme Willis, food and farming campaigner at the national charity, said: “There is a silent crisis in the farming sector. Smaller farms struggle to compete in the current market and, if the current trends continue, they could all but disappear from the English countryside by the middle of the century.

“While it is not a case of small versus big, smaller farms are vital to the diversity of our rural communities and our beautiful landscapes. (Environment Secretary) Michael Gove has made positive statements about moving towards rewards for public goods and environmental benefits. We must use this platform to help all farms become economically and environmentally sustainable.”

To help smaller farmers succeed, the Government must research the health of the farming sector and assess the impact of any new funding model, he said. Currently, under the EU payments model, the value of direct support payments paid to farmers is based on farm size. Mr Willis said: “Smaller farmers should be given a strong voice in the distribution of local funding.”

