Smiles and confetti as cyclist Lizzie Armitstead marries in Otley

OLYMPIC CYCLIST Lizzie Armitstead arrived late for her wedding after she got stuck behind a lone bike rider.

The women’s world and commonwealth road race champion married Team Sky racer Philip Deignan in her home town of Otley, north of Leeds.

But Miss Armitstead, 27, was held for the ceremony at The Bridge United Reformed Church in the town centre because her blue vintage bus became trapped behind a cyclist.

Crowds of well-wishers gathered in the late summer sunshine, as inside the church Miss Armitstead walked up the aisle, accompanied by her flower girls and bridesmaids wearing full-length dresses in shades of green.

They were greeted outside by a shower of confetti from the crowd.

Earlier this summer, Miss Armitstead avoided a two-year anti-doping ban after a challenge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.