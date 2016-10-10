Smoke from Leeds landfill fire “is not toxic”

Smoke from a burning landfill site in Leeds is not toxic, the fire service has said.

West Yorkshire firefighters have been at Peckfield Landfill Site in Micklefield again today as they continue efforts to put out the fire.

The fire, which has been burning since Saturday, covers around 40 square metres and is believed to be deep seated.

Incident Commander Lee Benson said: “Although the smoke does smell, it is not toxic. It is currently blowing in a north westerly direction, towards the A63, and our forecast indicates it will continue to do so for the next three to four days.

“We would advise residents to keep their windows closed.”

Crews are currently digging out the affected area and damping down.

They will visit the site each day, providing a 24-hour relief to deal with the fire, until further notice.

Mr Benson said: “We would like to reassure local residents that we are doing everything we can at the present time to put this fire out. However, due to the nature of the fire, it is likely to be a lengthy process.

“We are working closely with partners and we have a plan in place to bring an end to this incident.”

A fire service spokeswoman said two crews from Garforth and Hunslet were currently on scene.