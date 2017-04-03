Sniffer dogs to hunt out flares and fireworks at South Yorkshire derby

Specially trained dogs are being drafted in to the Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday derby tomorrow to help detect any flares and fireworks.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police and safety officials from Rotherham United Football Club will work alongside the dogs at New York Stadium, where the big game will kick-off at 7.45pm.

The force is reminding fans that it is a criminal offence to be in possession of a pyrotechnic device whilst attending, or attempting to enter a football stadium.

Pyrotechnics can also pose a danger to fellow spectators, said South Yorkshire Police.